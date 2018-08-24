Academic Minute
Woody Guthrie, Charles Schulz and a Comic Book

What do comic books, Woody Guthrie and Charles Schulz have to do with each other? In today's Academic Minute, Ramapo College of New Jersey's Edward Shannon describes an interesting time in comic book history and how these pieces fit together. Shannon is a professor of literature at Ramapo. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
 

Audio icon Download Episode (5.72 MB)

