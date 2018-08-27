Academic Minute
New England Forests and Climate Change

Climate change will alter forests. In today's Academic Minute, part of Babson College Week, Vikki L. Rodgers examines how dry seasons in New England will take a toll on certain trees. Rodgers is an associate professor of ecology and environmental science at Babson. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (5.72 MB)

