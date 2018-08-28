Academic Minute
Resources and Risk in Entrepreneurial Firms

Starting a new company has many pitfalls. In today's Academic Minute, part of Babson College Week, Jennifer Bailey examines how resource management can be key to keeping companies alive. Bailey is an assistant professor of technology and operations management at Babson. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (5.72 MB)

