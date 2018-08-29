Academic Minute
Changing the Value Proposition Through Stories

Do you think of a product’s end of life when buying it? In today's Academic Minute, part of Babson College Week, Lauren Beitelspacher looks into how people think about the environmental impact of products they buy. Beitelspacher is an assistant professor in the marketing division at Babson. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (5.72 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top