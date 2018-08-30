Academic Minute
Mining Patent Data for Public Good

What can patent data tell us? In today's Academic Minute, part of Babson College Week, Davit Khachatryan explores how entrepreneurs can find some encouragement in the data. Khachatryan is an assistant professor of statistics at Babson. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (5.72 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top