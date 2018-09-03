Academic Minute
Water Purification

We need to purify water, but can we do it better? In today's Academic Minute, Johns Hopkins University's Carsten Prasse explains some unwanted chemicals may be a byproduct of purification. Prasse is an assistant professor of environmental health and engineering at Hopkins. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (5.72 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top