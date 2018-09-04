Academic Minute
Lead in Soil

Kids love playing in the dirt, but can it be harmful? In today's Academic Minute, a Student Spotlight, Columbia University's Franziska Landes warns that danger can be just below their feet. Landes is a graduate student in earth and environmental sciences at Columbia. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (5.72 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top