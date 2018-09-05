Academic Minute
Female College Athletes and Concussions

How do we protect athletes from concussions? In today's Academic Minute, Monmouth University's Janice Stapley looks at safety for female Division I athletes. Stapley is an associate professor of psychology at Monmouth. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (5.72 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top