Academic Minute
Subconcussions

Not every athlete with a brain injury has been diagnosed with a concussion. In today's Academic Minute, Indiana University's Nicholas Port looks into other aspects of sports that could contribute to these injuries. Port is an associate professor at IU's School of Optometry. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

