Academic Minute
Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs are flashy, but don’t forget about reliable small-business owners. In today's Academic Minute, SUNY Polytechnic Institute's Robert Edgell delves into how both kinds of business ventures can benefit a community. Edgell is an associate professor of technology management and co-director of the Joint Center for Creativity, Design and Venturing at SUNY Poly. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (5.72 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top