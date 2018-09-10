Academic Minute
How Academic Research Contributes to New Medicines

Academic research can provide a big benefit to our health. In today's Academic Minute, Bentley University's Fred Ledley explores how basic research can be an essential step in finding new medicines. Ledley is a professor in the department of natural and applied sciences at Bentley. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (5.72 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top