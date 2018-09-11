Academic Minute
Sabermetrics in the Classroom

The statistics revolution may not just be for baseball. In today's Academic Minute, Holy Family University's Sister Marcella Wallowicz examines using sabermetrics in your classroom as well as the ballpark. Wallowicz is an associate professor of mathematics at Holy Family. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

