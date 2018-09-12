Academic Minute
Tech in the Classroom

Classrooms are becoming digitally smarter by the year. In today's Academic Minute, SUNY New Paltz's Kiersten Greene determines teachers aren’t getting taught how to use new devices first. Greene is an assistant professor of literacy education in the department of teaching and learning at New Paltz, part of the State University of New York System. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (5.72 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top