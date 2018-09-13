Academic Minute
Women of Color in STEM

How do we support minority groups who want a career in STEM? In today's Academic Minute, a Student Spotlight, Krystle Cobian explains why what happens after graduation can help keep women on the STEM career path. Cobian is a Ph.D. student in higher education and organizational change at the University on California, Los Angeles. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (5.72 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top