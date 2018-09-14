Academic Minute
The Great Broadband Divide

Not everyone is online in our connected world. In today's Academic Minute, American Public University's Michelle Watts examines why some Native Americans still have limited internet access and how to fix it. Watts is a faculty director and assistant professor in the school of security and global studies at American Public. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (5.72 MB)

