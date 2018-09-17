Academic Minute
Do Older Adults Benefit From Volunteering?

Is volunteering beneficial for everyone? In today's Academic Minute, Touro College's Steven Pirutinsky examines how some, but not all, older adults benefit from helping others. Pirutinsky is an assistant professor in the graduate school of social work at Touro. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

