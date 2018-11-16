Academic Minute
Bragging and Modesty on Social Media

Social media gives a big opportunity to brag about yourself. But should you? In today's Academic Minute, the University of Dayton’s Erin O’Mara explains that being a braggart might not be the best way to get more friends. O’Mara is an associate professor and the director of the graduate program in general psychology at Dayton. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

