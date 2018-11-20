Academic Minute
Txakolina

Can you define a wine by the people who make it? In today's Academic Minute, the University of Nevada at Reno's Kerri Lesh uncorks one wine that evades normal descriptions. Lesh is a Ph.D. candidate and certified specialist of wine at Nevada-Reno. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

