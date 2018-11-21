Academic Minute
Bland Beer

Ready to belly up to the bar for another bland beer? In today's Academic Minute, SUNY Oswego's Ranjit Dighe explores how the effects of Prohibition are still being felt today. Dighe is a professor in the department of economics at Oswego, part of the State University of New York System. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

