The NFL’s profits may be booming, but a reduction in youth players is also looming. In today's Academic Minute, Newbury College's Rocco Porreca describes changes being made to try to save football. Porreca is an assistant professor in sport management at Newbury. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

