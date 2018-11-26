Academic Minute
Cars and Government Regulations

Americans have long had a love affair with the automobile. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Dayton's John Heitmann explores how we reshaped the car as it has reshaped us. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

