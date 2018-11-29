Academic Minute
Forgiveness

Want to reduce your stress? Try forgiveness. In today's Academic Minute, Luther College's Loren Toussaint explains how forgiving yourself and others can lead to a more harmonious life. Toussaint is a professor of psychology at Luther. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

