Academic Minute
The Rebound of the Red Spruce

The red spruce is coming back to the northeastern United States. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Vermont's Alexandra Kosiba explores why these trees have made a rebound after years of decline. Kosiba is a researcher in Vermont's Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

