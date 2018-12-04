Academic Minute
Understanding Why Anthrax Outbreaks Occur

Why are some anthrax outbreaks worse than others? In today's Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week, Wendy Turner looks at the factors that may lead to worse outbreaks. Turner is an assistant professor of biological sciences at Albany, part of the State University of New York System. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

