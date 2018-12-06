Academic Minute
Scanning Blood Spatters at Crime Scenes

Save time at the crime scene, catch more criminals. In today's Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week, Igor Lednev explores a faster way to gather details for law enforcement. Lednev is a professor of chemistry at Albany, part of the State University of New York System. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top