Academic Minute
Detecting DeepFake Videos

To help detect a DeepFake video, look at the eyes. In today's Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week, Siwei Lyu discusses the battle against DeepFakes. Lyu is an associate professor of computer science at Albany, part of the State University of New York System. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top