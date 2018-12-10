Academic Minute
Humanities and STEM as Overlapping Circles

Can the humanities and the STEM disciplines overlap? In today's Academic Minute, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte's Mark West describes a few examples where applying the techniques of both disciplines was beneficial. West is a professor and chair of English at UNC Charlotte. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top