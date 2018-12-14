Academic Minute
Cellular Senescence

Have we found one of the genes responsible for aging? In today's Academic Minute, the University at Buffalo's Ekin Atilla-Gokcumen explores senescence and one gene that stops cells from dividing later in life. Atilla-Gokcumen is an assistant professor of chemistry at Buffalo, part of the State University of New York System. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

