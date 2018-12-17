Academic Minute
Estrogen

How do our organs end up in the right places? In today's Academic Minute, part of Roanoke College Week, Chris Lassiter explores the role estrogen plays in putting us together. Lassiter is an associate professor of biology at Roanoke. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

