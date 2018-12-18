Academic Minute
Perceptions of Actors After #MeToo

In the wake of the Me Too movement, many have had to rethink their favorite celebrities. In today's Academic Minute, part of Roanoke College Week, Lindsey Osterman determines that not everyone has turned away from the accused. Osterman is an assistant professor of psychology. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

