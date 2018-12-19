Academic Minute
Improving LED Technology

LED bulbs reduce energy consumption, but can they get better? In today's Academic Minute, part of Roanoke College Week, Steven Hughes examines this question. Hughes is an assistant professor of chemistry at Roanoke. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top