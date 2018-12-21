Academic Minute
Prenatal Expectations

Soon-to-be parents’ expectations are usually out of touch with reality. In today's Academic Minute, part of Roanoke College Week, Darcey Powell discusses how pre and post-natal experiences can differ. Powell is an assistant professor of psychology at Roanoke. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

