Academic Minute
Early Birds vs. Night Owls

In today's Academic Minute, the Best Psychology Segment Award as part of "Best of" Week, Colgate University's Krista Ingram examined the decision making of early birds and night owls. Ingram is an associate professor of biology at Colgate. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

UMass Amherst student asked to remove anti-Nazi poster for not being inclusive

Federal shutdown includes agencies that are key supporters of university research

Recommendations to help private colleges succeed in the future (opinion)

2019 In-and-Out List

Under-the-radar USDA lending provides big boost for financially pressed colleges

Fresno State to adopt a controversial set of Principles of Community

Annual List of Words and Phrases to Banish

A professor with no formal training gives advice for others who must teach writing classes (opinion)

Siena organizes intercollegiate basketball game for fans on autism spectrum

Back to Top