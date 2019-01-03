Academic Minute
Quantum Supremacy

In today's Academic Minute, the Best Science Segment Award as part of "Best of" Week, the University of Maryland Baltimore County's Sebastian Deffner explores quantum supremacy. Deffner is an assistant professor of physics at UMBC. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Author discusses his new book on how writing is and should be taught

Some Calif. community colleges skip free college because of required participation in federal loan p

Economics and its main association face criticism

Student activists' biggest obstacle often is the rhythms of college activism itself

Smart, Succinct and Agile: Strategic Planning in an Age of Uncertainty | A Special Report from Insid

2 New Hampshire Colleges Will Merge in 2 Steps

Settlement forces white supremacist to denounce the movement, apologize to college student

Words to Use in 2019

An examination of the strengths and weaknesses of the English major (opinion)

Back to Top