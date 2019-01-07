Academic Minute
Better Feeling for a Better World

Some companies offer a side dish of positive social impact with each purchase. In today's Academic Minute, Trinity College's Craig Mattson wonders if social problem-solving companies are here to stay. Mattson is a professor of communication arts at Trinity. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Racist comments directed at a classics scholar at a disciplinary meeting floor classicists in the ro

Trump administration wants flexibility for accreditors and to encourage alternative providers

Popularity of early decision continues to grow

Panels, awards, interviews, networking and list of alleged bad actors dominate history conference

Federal shutdown includes agencies that are key supporters of university research

The importance of a return to a more profound meaning of vocational education (opinion)

Study: Grades of Greek-affiliated students suffer after joining fraternity, sorority

For-profit cosmetology schools used legal threats to prevent competition in Iowa, but case appears t

Do historians miss the ideals of assessment, as some have suggested?

Back to Top