Academic Minute
Setting Boundaries Between Work and Home

Work is always with you in the digital age. In today's Academic Minute, Widener University's Donna McCloskey explores how to set boundaries between work and home. McCloskey is an associate professor in Widener's School of Business Administration. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Historians and language professors discuss advising at recent conferences

GAO report reviews studies on student hunger

Event focuses on global higher ed and recruitment challenges in changing times

High demand from retirees to live on campus at Arizona State University

In learning styles debate, it's instructors vs. psychologists

After student death, University of Maryland deep cleans dorm rooms

Colleges move to close Chinese government-funded Confucius Institutes amid increasing scrutiny

Author of recent academic hoax faces disciplinary action by Portland State

Purdue prepares online expansion with support from newly acquired for-profit

Back to Top