How many personality quizzes do you take online? In today's Academic Minute, Randy Stein of California State Polytechnic University at Pomona details why people like BuzzFeed-type quizzes more than the real thing. Stein is an assistant professor of marketing at Cal Poly Pomona. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

