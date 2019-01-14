Academic Minute
A Wetter Arctic

As the arctic warms, we can look to the past for clues to our future. In today's Academic Minute, the University at Buffalo's Elizabeth Thomas examines Greenland’s lakes for answers. Thomas is an assistant professor of geology at Buffalo. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

