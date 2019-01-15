Academic Minute
The Disenchantment of the World

Is the world becoming more disenchanted? In today's Academic Minute, Franklin Pierce University's Doug Challenger looks into how religious thought is trending across the globe. Challenger is a professor of sociology at Franklin Pierce. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Chapel Hill chancellor's departure comes as tensions at UNC continue boiling over

Elsevier journal editors resign, start rival open-access journal

Computer program that automatically registers students for classes has unintended consequences

Study finds elite institutions admit few transfer students from community colleges

Franciscan U bans a book that portrays the Virgin Mary as sexual and ousts the department chair who

Homeless college students struggle to find lodging, food over winter break

New presidents or provosts: Babson Berkeley Bluegrass Cedar Crest Clarion ECSU Monmouth Salisbury Sa

Can 'light-touch, targeted feedback' to students improve their perceptions of and performance in a c

Thoughts on “Thick” | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Back to Top