How to reduce food waste? Recycle it. In today's Academic Minute, Colorado State University's Matthew Wallenstein determines how wasted food can help repair degraded soil. Wallenstein is a professor in the department of soil and crop sciences at Colorado State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

