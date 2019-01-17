Academic Minute
Neuroscience and Horror Movies

Horror movies can be quite effective at scaring us. In today's Academic Minute, Manhattan College's Michael Grabowski determines what makes them so successful. Grabowski is an associate professor of communication at Manhattan. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

