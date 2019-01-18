Academic Minute
Air Pollution in the Home

Is there air pollution in your home? In today's Academic Minute, the University at Albany's Md. Aynul Bari digs into this question. Bari is an assistant professor in the department of environmental and sustainable engineering at Albany, part of the State University of New York System. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

