Academic Minute
African Perspectives on the Slave Trade

Our view of the trading of enslaved people needs a different perspective. In today's Academic Minute, Hampshire College's Rachel Engmann discusses why African experiences need to be brought to the fore. Engmann is an assistant professor of African studies at Hampshire. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

