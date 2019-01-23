Academic Minute
Reducing Implicit Bias in Teaching

Even highly skilled teachers can have an unknown bias. In today's Academic Minute, San Diego State University's Daniel Reinholz explores one way to help teachers correct this. Reinholz is an assistant professor of mathematics education at San Diego State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

