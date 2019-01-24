Academic Minute
States vs. Localities on Food

Business interests are passing laws against public health interests. In today's Academic Minute, New York University's Jennifer Pomeranz discusses why state laws can be important for our health. Pomeranz is an assistant professor of public health policy and management at NYU. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

