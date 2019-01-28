Academic Minute
Uncompensated ER Care

Uninsured emergency room visits are costly for hospitals. In today's Academic Minute, part of New York Institute of Technology Week, Pamela Treister determines that preventive care can help alleviate this cost. Treister is a clinical assistant professor of nursing at NYIT. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

