Academic Minute
Antibiotic Resistance

Antibiotic-resistant superbugs are becoming more and more deadly. In today's Academic Minute, part of New York Institute of Technology Week, Bryan Gibb looks into how to fight back. Gibb is an assistant professor of life sciences at NYIT. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

New research says relatively simple interventions are effective in addressing faculty workload imbal

Institutions experiment with shorter online courses as audience diversifies

New study says graduate students' mental health is a "crisis"

Author talks fraternity hazing and stamping it out in upcoming book

Professor Apologizes for Comments on ‘Test Anxiety’

The high price of online learning at Colorado's rural community colleges

Academe should not police international students' speech (opinion)

Shutdown deal doesn't mean end of uncertainty for research universities

As he leaves Education Department, policy aide discusses innovation, the bully pulpit and change in

Back to Top