The Pulse
The Pulse: AI, Machine Learning & Cognitive Computing

This month's episode of the Pulse podcast features a recording of a panel discussion about artificial intelligence and machine learning at November's Reimagine Education Conference in San Francisco. The panelists include Joel Hellermark (CEO of Sana Labs), Nirmal Mukhi (researcher at IBM Watson) and Ethan Keiser (CEO of Studytree).

