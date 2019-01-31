Academic Minute
Cities and the Environment

Cities need to prepare for the challenges of the future. In today's Academic Minute, part of New York Institute of Technology Week, Ziqian Dong discusses how best to manage resources in the face of disaster. Dong is an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at NYIT. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

