Academic Minute
Community Resilience

Are some communities more resilient after disasters? In today's Academic Minute, Colorado State University's John van de Lindt looks to resilience science to find out. Van de Lindt is George T. Abell Distinguished Professor in Infrastructure in Colorado State's department of civil and environmental engineering. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

